Ndeitunga refutes allegations of inaction against police brutality

The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga has refuted recent allegations that he tolerates the abuse of members of the public by police officers.

A statement issued by NamPol on Thursday said the allegations follow videos and photos circulating on social media, showing law enforcement officers allegedly assaulting members of the public.

It said discussions were held particularly on radio, with callers making serious allegations of “brutality” by NamPol members and saying the inspector-general is “reluctant to act or to call his officers to order.”

Ndeitunga said the notion that the inspector-general does not act against offending officers is nonsensical and refuted in the strongest terms.

He said the Namibian Police Force can neither deny nor confirm the alleged “overwhelming brutality committed by its members”, simply because police officers are human beings too and, as such, some of them may violate the very laws they are expected to enforce.

“However, violating the laws they are expected to enforce does not make them, as law enforcement officers, immune to public accountability,” he said, adding that they are reprimanded for failing to uphold the law and for abusing their powers.

He went on to say all cases registered against police officers are investigated.

“In fact, it is only through a proper investigation of these cases that the truth can be established and decisive action can be taken against the members involved,” Ndeitunga explained.

He said it should also be understood that once an investigation, in any case, has been completed, a docket is sent to the Prosecutor-General for a decision on whether to prosecute or not.

“Only once the Prosecutor-General has made a decision to prosecute, will the particular matter be taken through the court process. The Namibian Police Force has no control over what transpires in the courts,” he noted.

In the event the Prosecutor-General declines to prosecute, there is still an internal disciplinary procedure, in terms of Regulation 15 of the police regulations, published in conformity with the provisions of the Police Act, 1990 (Act No. 19 of 1990, as amended).

Statistics at hand for the period 2019/2020 indicate that 116 cases were registered against members of the police, resulting in 56 members being discharged from the force. A number of other cases are before the courts and 41 officers have also been suspended, the statement said.

