Ndevashiya hosts Ohangwena business community

Ohangwena has for too long been classified as the poorest region in Namibia despite being rich in natural resources, the region’s governor, Walde Ndevashiya, has said.

Ndevashiya made these remarks during a breakfast meeting with local business owners at the Eembaxu Rural Development Centre here on Friday.

He said much has been said about the Ohangwena 2 Aquifer as one of the region’s natural resources that needs to be explored and developed to the benefit of the inhabitants.

The aquifer is said to have the capacity to provide enough water for a period of 400 years once it is developed to its capacity, Ndevashiya said, adding that it could be utilised for green scheme projects in the region.

“We would create employment opportunities through the green scheme projects and eventually create job opportunities and alleviate poverty,” stated the governor, who further said business people are important stakeholders for economic development in the country.

Giving a motivation intervention at the same meeting, local entrepreneur Juliane Nepembe-Haimbodi suggested that local business people should move away from the retail sector.

Nepembe-Haimbodi believes the retail sector is overcrowded and the competition in it is too high. She encouraged entrepreneurs to be innovative and to engage in manufacturing rather than the continued focus on the retail sector.

This was the first time Ndevashiya engaged the Ohangwena business community since his appointment as governor in April this year.

