NDF critical to nation-building: Geingob

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) is critical in the process of nation-building and strengthening the foundations of the Namibian House, President Hage Geingob has said.

The president said this in a media statement on Thursday while congratulating the NDF on the successful recruitment process which took place in July this year.

“I have always said we must work hard to build an inclusive Namibian House in which we are united in our diversity and all Namibians can live in harmony,” Geingob stated.

The president praised Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Frans Kapofi; the Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, Air Marshall Admiral Martin Pineas; the entire military leadership, and ministry staff members for completing the process which resulted in the recruitment of over 1 400 trainees into the force.

“Namibia is the only place we can call home, and we must continue to hold hands and pull in the same direction to build a better country for all. As a result, as Commander-in-Chief, I am proud of the Namibian Defence Force and their outstanding contribution to nation-building and the promotion of a culture of peace and stability in our country,” he said.

NDF ensured that the diversity in Namibia was reflected during the recruitment process, with each of the 14 regions receiving a minimum of 103 intakes.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency