NDF members die in road crash near Elim

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Omusati Region confirmed that two members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) died after the official vehicle, a Toyota pick-up they travelled in overturned on the Elim-Oshiku road on Wednesday.

Confirming the accident to Nampa, Warrant Officer Anna Kunga of the NamPol Community Affairs Office in the region said the two NDF members died on the spot, while four other members, who were also in the same vehicle, sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to the hospital.

Kunga pointed out that the members were on the way from Zone 4 roadblock on the Oshakati-Okahao main road to the next roadblock at Onampira on the Oshakati-Oshikuku main road during the exchange of duty.

“The members included off duty officers as well as those who were to be deployed for duty at Onampira roadblock,” said Kunga.

The names of the deceased members are withheld as their next of kin are yet to be informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency