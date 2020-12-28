NDF members involved in road accident near Grootfontein

A 34-year-old female member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) died instantly on Sunday afternoon in a road accident that occurred near Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the fatal accident occurred on the Grootfontein-Tsumeb road at about 15h00 on Sunday.

“The deceased was part of the five soldiers who were transporting a sick colleague in an NDF ambulance from the Grootfontein military base to Oshakati where he was expected to receive further medical attention,” said Mbeha.

The deceased was identified the same Sunday as Martha Tsheehama and her close relatives were informed of her death, Mbeha said.

The four other soldiers who survived the accident with slight to serious injuries are three men and a female nurse aged 33, 36, 40, and 46 years.

“It is alleged that the 40-year-old NDF driver lost control over the ambulance on a curve and the vehicle fell over on a bridge, where Tsheehama died. The driver and three other soldiers, including the male patient they were transporting sustained body injuries,” Mbeha said.

The injured soldiers were taken back to the Grootfontein military base shortly after the accident that occurred about 20 kilometres west of Grootfontein.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency