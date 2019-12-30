Ndiyona constituecy councillor denied bail for assaulting wife

The councillor of Ndiyona constituency, Eugen Likuwa, was denied bail following a brief appearance in the Rundu magistrate's court on a charge of assault and domestic violence on Monday for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Likuwa, 49- years old, who is also a member of the management committee of the Kavango East Regional council appeared before presiding magistrate Hellen Olaiya who denied him bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Olaiya said it will not be in the interest of the administration of justice to release Likuwa on bail noting that the state also fears that he might interfere with the investigation as well as try to interfere with the witness.

She also added that it would not be in the interest of the public for the accused to be granted bail.

Likuwa was charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm read with domestic violence.

Public prosecutor, Helvi Gorases represented the state. The case was postponed to 20 April 2020 to allow further police investigation.

Likuwa was arrested on Sunday at for allegedly assaulting his spouse on Christmas day at Arevashweneka village in the Kavango East Region in the Ndonga Linena constituency.

According to a police report received earlier, it is alleged the suspect assaulted the victim by punching her all over her face several times and strangled her throat against the ground in which the victim sustained serious injuries.

Source: Namibia Press Agency