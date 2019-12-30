Ndiyona constituency councillor was today denied bail

Ndiyona constituency councillor, Eugen Likuwa was today denied bail when he made a brief appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Likuwa, 49, who is also a member of the management committee of the Kavango East Regional Council appeared before Magistrate Hellen Olaiya on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm read with the domestic violence act.

Bail was denied because it will not be in the interest of the public and that of the administration of justice for bail to be granted and for fear that he might interfere with police investigations as well as witnesses.

During court proceedings, the accused was also informed of his rights to either apply for a state-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate or acquire the services of a private lawyer or conduct his own defence.

His case was postponed to 20 April 2020 to allow for further police investigations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency