Ndjarakana’s burial set for Sunday

Former Electoral Commission of Namibia Director Moses Ndjarakana will be buried on Sunday at Eiseb block in the Omaheke region.

Senior traditional councillor of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority Gerson Katjirua who is also the late Ndjarakana’s uncle told Nampa on Wednesday that the memorial service is set for Saturday at a family homestead in Eiseb number three.

‘On Sunday, we will then take him to his final resting place in Okatumba where he was farming,’ Katjirua said.

Katjirua added that Ndjarakana served the government in different capacities and was a legal advisor to the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority at the time of his death.

The former ECN director died instantly at Otjimanangombe clinic on 18 August in the Epukiro constituency.

He is survived by his mother, wife and nine children.

