Arthur Rejoins Boyhood Club Gremio on Loan



Nkurenkuru: Nearly 200 households in Nkurenkuru Extension 10, Kakuro village, now have electricity following the commissioning of a major electrification project in the Kavango West Region. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Natangue Ithete officiated the ceremony, where he outlined a 14-year plan aimed at achieving universal electricity access across Namibia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ithete stated, “I’m giving you my word that in 14 years’ time, all houses in Namibia, not only in Nkurenkuru but in Namibia, every human being in Namibia, must have access to electricity.” He emphasized that even in areas where direct household connections are not feasible, electricity accessibility would be ensured. “Even if you don’t have it on top of your roof… one should have access to electricity. You must be able to walk and get electricity somewhere very close,” he added.





The project is part of a larger electrification initiative funded by the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy through a service level agreement with Nored signed in 2024. The total investment for this initiative is N.dollars 12.1 million, with N.dollars 9.6 million allocated for current projects and N.dollars 2.5 million pending for Sikondo village phase 2.





Nored board director Andreas Shintama highlighted the collaborative nature of the project, which involved the Kavango West Regional Council, Nkurenkuru Town Council, and the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy. “Access to electricity is an essential basic human need and backbone for social and economic development,” Shintama stated. The utility company managed both consultancy and contractor responsibilities, with internal engineers designing and supervising the entire project.





Nored is actively working on additional projects aimed at providing 354 connections at Maporeza and 68 connections for Rupara Shackdwellers, funded through a KfW government grant. These projects, valued at N.dollars 14.2 million, are scheduled for completion by June 2026.





However, Shintama raised concerns about electricity theft and unsafe practices causing accidents in the region. In response, Nored launched the ‘Takamisa Kikosi’ (Be Careful, Electricity Can Kill) safety awareness campaign in May this year to address these challenges. Shintama urged residents to report illegal electrical connections, while emphasizing the importance of electrical safety in homes and businesses.

