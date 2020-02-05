Nearly 600 rhinos and elephants killed by poachers in five years

With government intensifying its efforts to combat poaching of endangered species and illegal hunting in Namibia, recorded statistics indicate that a combined 573 rhinos and elephants were poached in Namibia since 2015.

These figures were provided by Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta on Wednesday.

Shifeta was addressing employees of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) during their first staff meeting.

When broken down, the statistics reveal that in 2019, 45 rhinos were poached, compared to 74 in 2018, 55 in 2017 and 61 in 2016.

The highest number of rhinos poached in a year was 97 in 2015. This year already, two rhinos have been poached according to Shifeta.

As for elephants, 12 were poached in 2019, 27 in 2018, 50 in 2017, 101 in 2016 and 49 in 2015.

No elephant has recorded poached this year, Shifeta said.

He added: For all these illegal hunting activities and illegal possession of game products, 87 cases were opened in 2019 with 201 people arrested, compared 115 cases in 2018 with 138 people arrested.

In the meantime, 76 cases related to illegal hunting were opened in 2017 with 123 people arrested, while 135 cases were opened in 2016 with 82 people arrested.

In 2015, 91 cases were opened in 2015 and 96 people were subsequently arrested.

During this period, 26 firearms were seized while 27 vehicles were impounded.

Of the 201 people arrested in 2019, 182 people are Namibians, nine are Zambians, 7 are Angolans, two are French and one Mozambican national.

In an attempt to capacitate its staff to deal with the perennial poaching, a range of capacity-building exercises for MET's wildlife management staff were undertaken in 2019.

This included training for financial investigations and lifestyle audits; intelligence and international exchanges to facilitate information sharing among various partners; building of capacity and trust among the law enforcement agencies; providing incentives to communities from wildlife; and support to the men and women on the ground in terms of their daily patrols, surveillance and detection.

Many of the recent successes in fighting wildlife crime in Namibia are the result of improved patrols and rapid, proactive responses to incidents. This is enabled through flexible funding from government and specific organizations, he said.

He added: Ongoing funding of this nature is vital to ensure continued success. In a country with diverse socio-economic development challenges, government resources to fight wildlife crime are limited, making external support indispensable.

Source: Namibia Press Agency