Nearly 80 Ncamagoro farmers take part in GIZ FBS

Seventy-six farmers from Mile 30 village in the Kavango West region’s Ncamagoro Constituency attended the GIZ Farmer Business School (FBS) training which started on Monday and concluded here on Saturday.

GIZ Technical Advisor, Berry Manda, in a statement issued on Sunday said the workshop is part of the Training of Trainers workshop that is ongoing from 18 October to 12 November 2021.

He said the farmers’ training was facilitated by 22 trainers from partner organisations such as the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Namibia Agronomic Board, Namibia Training Authority and Namibia Red Cross Society.

“The workshop focused on farming as a business and encouraged farmers to improve their farming enterprises,” Manda said.

The training content included management of the farm as an enterprise, measurement of assets to take good decisions, planning of production and financial management as well as gross margin analysis, amongst other topics.

Manda said the Farmer Business School transforms farmers to become agricultural entrepreneurs and to take care and improve their farming enterprises.

He said all 76 farmers were awarded with certificates adding that farmers showed they were keen to form a farmer’s organisation in order to learn from each other, acquire input as a group and collectively market their produce as a group.

Senior Headwoman at 30 Mile village, Hileni Munango expressed her gratitude to GIZ for giving the farmers skills that will develop their farming enterprises while taking note that farming is a business.

