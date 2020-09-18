Nearly 90 per cent of budget allocated to MOHSS for COVID-19 response expended

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has said 88 per cent of the N.dollars 727 million allocated to the health ministry by Government during the State of Emergency has been expended.

Shangula, who was speaking during the 18th COVID-19 response public briefing in Windhoek on Thursday, said the budget was used on the recruitment of additional human resources for health, procurement of medical supplies and equipment such as personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals, and the construction of isolation facilities, as well as renovation of existing health facilities as part of the COVID-19 response.

“These investments have significantly strengthened the capacities and preparedness to respond to the pandemic,” he said.

The minister noted that Namibia exceeded the initial target of testing 25 000 people by more than 20 per cent at the end of the State of Emergency at midnight on Thursday.

“During the response, we tested beyond the standard case definition so as to reach more of a risk population as warranted and we have increased data integrity in our efforts to establish community transmissions,” said Shangula.

Namibia’s testing ratio is currently 32 per 1 000 people and the country has to date conducted a cumulative 84 688 first-time tests.

In addition, Shangula announced that at the end of the State of Emergency, the country had quarantined a total of 13 010 people at government’s cost.

“The policy decision to quarantine and test all arrivals twice during the quarantine period was effective as 72 per cent of all cases diagnosed since 20 May 2020 were persons who were placed in quarantine facilities,” he added.

