Nearly three months after an unfruitful frantic search for 22-year-old the Namibian Police Force yesterday announced a reward

Nearly three months after an unfruitful frantic search for 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfal, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) yesterday announced a reward of N.dollars 50 000 for persons with information that might lead to her discovery.

Wasserfal was reported missing on 10 April 2020 after she allegedly dropped off her two-year-old child at a friend’s house at Kuisebmund, in Walvis Bay. During a weekend crime briefing in Windhoek, NamPol’s Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said the NamPol has been in pursuit of Wasserfal for the past three months but she has not yet been found and no arrests related to her disappearance have been made, adding that no leads have as yet been made about her whereabouts.

“The community of Walvis Bay has really intensified efforts jointly with the police to seek for Wasserfal’s whereabouts but to this end there are no leads to her whereabouts,” she said.

Furthermore, Shikwambi noted that everyone who was acquainted with Wasserfal and everyone who was seen with her or had contact with her around the time of her disappearance was approached by law enforcement and statements were taken but there is nothing that has led to her discovery.

Source: Namibia Press Agency