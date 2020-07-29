Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2020 officially launched

The sixth edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off will take place as from 26 August 2020, with the first regional round taking place at Ongwediva.

The Windhoek round will take place on 12 September and the Walvis Bay round on 26 September, while the final will take place in Windhoek on 24 October 2020, a media statement issued by Nedbank Namibia on Tuesday said.

The Kapana Cook-Off started as a small local event as part of the activities held when Nedbank Namibia opened a new branch in Ongwediva in 2014.

The statement said it grew in leaps and bounds as more people gravitated toward the concept, prompting the bank to roll the competition out to areas beyond where the idea for the competition had first taken hold.

This year’s competition was launched in Windhoek on Friday.

Nedbank’s Communications Manager, Gernot de Klerk, in the statement said the aim of the competition was largely to celebrate excellence in this field, to spur on entrepreneurial spirit, as well as to foster a spirit of unity by celebrating something all Namibians can relate to.

He said Nedbank has continuously invested in the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition, and these investments stretched beyond mere tokenism.

“By partnering with like-minded organisations, including the Namibia Chefs Association, we wish to give credence to this uniquely Namibian delicacy and grow its popularity beyond its current societal confines,” he said.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off has created successful entrepreneurs such as 2018 winner Sakeus Kateya, who now employs at least five people. Kateya has acquired an additional food trailer and is making steady progress to entrench his brand as a kapana champion.

Entries for this year’s competition opened on 25 July. Entry forms, which contain the due date for each region, are available at Nedbank branches countrywide.

Source: Namibia Press Agency