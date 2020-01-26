Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power series kicks off

The Namibian cycling season kicked off on Sunday morning with its opening race of the season at the Dobra Loops with over 150 cyclists competing in the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power series.

A number of 11 men's teams, as well as four women's teams entered this year's series.

Team Avenger that consisted of riders from Belgium and Namibia had one of their riders crossing the line first, while in the women category, Michael Vorster who cycled for Team Hollard crossed the line first.

Belgian rider Jef van Meirhaeghe who rode for 'Team Avengers' was in a class of his own as he crossed the line first 40 seconds ahead of the peloton. Vorster continued with her dominance in the women category as she was over one minute and 30 seconds ahead of her teammates and the rest of the chasing pack.

Speaking to Nampa after the race Van Meirhaeghe said it has a hard race but he enjoyed riding in Namibia.

When I was in the front my teammates slowed down the peloton but it was really hard for me to break away because the route has long stretch's and you have to remain on the pedal all the times but I am happy when I broke off with two rides they remained behind after the climb, he said.

Despite Van Meirhaeghe and Vorster crossing the line first their teams cannot be declared winners since this race is a team event and the officials as well as event organiser will compile the final results of all teams which will only be made available possibly by midnight or after 24 hours.

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power series which was held on the 'Dobra Loops' in the vicinity of Brakwater, saw cyclists covering several loops of 14 kilometre (km). The women teams had five laps which totalled 70km while the men cycled seven loops for a total of 98km.

The next race of the series will be next week Sunday on the Dan Viljoen road.

Source: Namibia Press Agency