There is a need for parents to have an open dialogue with schools to ensure that health and hygiene protocols are fully implemented at schools issuing indemnity forms.

This is according to Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, who was speaking at the COVID-19 Information Centre here today.

The Namibian newspaper reported today that certain private schools have asked parents to sign indemnity forms once learners return to school after their absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the matter, Steenkamp said the ministry did not ask schools to issue indemnity forms and added that the regulation is being implemented for legal reasons.

An indemnity form is a comprehensive form of insurance compensation for damages or loss, which in legal terms can also refer to an exemption from liability for damage.

Source: Namibia Press Agency