NEFF expels senior member

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) has expelled one of its senior members, Abraham Ndumbu, who allegedly faces various charges including attempts to overthrow the party’s leadership.

NEFF vice president Kalimbo Iipumbu told Nampa in an interview his week Ndumbu, the party’s policy research and political education officer, faces 16 charges ranging from undermining the leadership by trying to take over the party from its founder and leader Epafras Mukwiilongo, to refusing to stand as the party’s candidate in last month’s regional council and local authority elections.

“The party’s central committee delegated us to go ahead with the disciplinary hearing, which he refused to attend. Maybe he was scared because he is facing all these charges, including refusing to be the party’s candidate for the Okatana Constituency in the recent elections,” said Iipumbu.

Contacted for comment, Ndumbu said he has received the expulsion letter but he can only comment once he has engaged the party leaders.

“Right now I am not interested in sharing any information in public, but I am willing to engage them if they come to me,” said Ndumbu.

