Netball Namibia promises to improve on MTC NNPL

Netball Namibia (NN) vice-president, Rebecca Goagoses said the past two seasons of the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) have been a learning curve for them as administrators and they are promising better things for next season.

Speaking at the league’s award ceremony here Saturday Goagoses said going forward, they will use the feedback from the clubs to improve, as things did not go well as planned.

“But do not worry, things will get better. Some of you are not happy. We understand your cries,” she said.

Her sentiments were shared by NN Secretary General Imelda Nerongo who said the season was competitive but was beset by challenges.

“Many of the teams had an on and off-season mainly due to the commitment of the national team. But at the end of the day, we managed to get through to the end. I am happy with the way the teams played,” she said.

She added that she is looking forward to the four teams that will be promoted from the first divisions with the hope that they will be competitive to avoid one-sided matches.

“The teams that are coming in should try and reach the levels we saw this season. We do not want big disparities between the teams. Regions should help the teams to be competitive,” she said.

Nerongo further said they want to see younger players joining the premier league teams while also promising an improvement in administration from the league.

She said they will work hard to improve the quality of officiating at these games as they had received complaints in that department.

“We do not have a large pool of umpires; we will improve on that. The scheduling was a bit difficult for the teams as they had to travel a lot, we will address that as well and will create a platform for the teams to air their grievances openly,” she said.

Recent media reports say some unnamed teams had accused the competition’s organisers of having manipulated the outcome of matches “to ensure that Mighty Gunners win” the title.

