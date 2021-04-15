NetJets Shares First Biannual Global Sustainability Program Progress Update

The World’s Largest Private Aviation Company Furthers Its Commitment to Sustainable Aviation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetJets, the leader in private aviation with more than 760 aircraft worldwide, today releases its first biannual update following the launch of its expanded Global Sustainability Program in October 2020. Since the program announcement, NetJets has taken its commitment to sustainability a step further, acquiring a stake in WasteFuel®, a next generation waste-to-fuel business that transforms landfill waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). NetJets will also purchase 100 million gallons of SAF over the next decade. This represents one of the largest SAF offtakes in the aviation industry and by far the largest in private aviation.

In addition to sustainable fuel, NetJets’ initiative focuses on consumer and corporate carbon offsetting. This includes offsetting NetJets’ administrative and training flights, as well as its two corporate offices in Columbus, Ohio, which are now carbon neutral.

The following metrics are highlights of these collective efforts in the U.S. over the last six months:

A 61% increase in Blue Skies® enrollment The Blue Skies program encourages Owners worldwide to take responsibility for the environmental impact of their flight by seamlessly purchasing the equivalent amount of carbon credits to ensure their flight activity is carbon neutral

Approximately 750,000 nautical miles flown with SAF

38,543 metric tons of CO2 offset

7,650 carbon neutral flight hours purchased

NetJets Europe, which has been carbon neutral since 2012, offset 4,724 metric tons of carbon from October 2020 through February 2021 and over 1 million metric tons total. NetJets Europe will begin purchasing SAF in 2021.

“Our worldwide sustainability efforts continue to be a source of pride and passion for us at NetJets and a key business priority in 2021 and beyond,” said Brad Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Administrative Services. “Our financial and operational commitments, to SAF in particular, not only push competitors to take a stance on the issue but also help guarantee the continued availability of sustainable fuel for the larger aviation industry. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we are invigorated to further our progress as the leader in sustainable private aviation.”

A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, NetJets aligns its Global Sustainability Program with the holding company’s commitment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. To follow NetJets’ sustainability progress, visit https://www.netjets.com/en-us/ sustainability.

About NetJets

