The latest Market Intelligence report details the current business communication landscape in light of WhatsApp’s privacy policy updates, highlighting the relevance for enabling secure employee communications post-COVID-19

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a recently released report, analyst firm 451 Research S&P Global Market Intelligence warns that the privacy policy backlash recently experienced by WhatsApp is a wakeup call for businesses, highlighting the relevance that secure enterprise communications will have post-COVID-19.

Nearly a year since the outbreak, organizations are shifting their focus to the long-term and have encountered new challenges, such as addressing the complexities that enabling secure remote collaboration entails. While the use of consumer over-the-top (OTT) messaging apps has remained an ongoing issue in the workplace for several years, the shift to remote work makes this an even more pressing issue.

NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, can help organizations address these concerns. “At NetSfere, we are always looking for ways to improve our solutions by working closely with industry analysts to identify current needs,” said Anurag Lal, President and CEO of NetSfere. “We are pleased to be named in the latest 451 Research report alongside key industry players enabling secure communications for distributed and mobile workers. With WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy updates, implementing a tool like NetSfere has never been more important.”

The ongoing use of OTT messaging apps in the workplace has become an even greater issue as a remote workforce has introduced a new set of cybersecurity threats. Furthermore, WhatsApp’s recent privacy policy updates announcement gives the app greater access to user’s data, creating a major risk for businesses if employees are using it for internal communication. This solidifies the imperative for enterprises to implement a robust cybersecurity plan, which includes a secure communications tool like NetSfere.

According to the report, more than 74 percent of respondents to 451 Research’s recent informational security survey noted they are “somewhat (52%) or very concerned (22%) about the level of security in collaboration tools that remote workers are using.” The report goes on to note that tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams do still collect user’s data, although it looks different than how consumer grade apps do. However, NetSfere’s strict no data collection approach shines through as the strongest option.

“NetSfere was built with enterprise security in mind, to ensure that all information shared within the platform is safe without sacrificing employee productivity,” Lal went on to say. “Our platform guarantees full compliance with industry regulations while also encouraging collaboration. Unlike consumer grade apps like WhatsApp, NetSfere is not only mobile-first, multi-platform, with end-to-end encryption across every device, it is also entirely controllable by enterprises, thus ensuring security and convenience.”

“The landscape for enterprise communications is rapidly shifting,” said Raúl Castanon-Martinez, Senior Analyst for Workforce Collaboration at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence division. “Secure collaboration is no longer a niche segment. The need to securely support a distributed workforce is blurring the line between secure communication apps and horizontal applications. The backlash experienced by WhatsApp should prompt organizations to evaluate their use of messaging and collaboration technologies. It is also an opportunity for them to create awareness among employees on the risks that the use of OTT apps can have for data security and compliance.”

About NetSfere

NetSfere provides next generation messaging and mobility solutions to carriers and enterprises globally including its enterprise-grade, secure mobile messaging platform NetSfere Enterprise. NetSfere Enterprise is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform which provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service is also offered globally in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001 and others. The company’s technology supports more than 500 million subscribers and over one trillion messages per year. NetSfere has offices in the United States, Germany, UK, Singapore and India. For more information, visit: https://www.netsfere.com/

About 451 Research

451 Research is a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, we provide essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants deliver that insight via syndicated research, advisory services and live events to more than 1,000 client organizations in North America, Europe and around the world. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group.

