New borehole handed over at Ombuumbuu

Omusati regional councillor for the Ruacana Constituency, Andreas Shintama handed over a newly drilled borehole to the community of Ombuumbuu village in the constituency on Wednesday.

This is the first time since Independence in 1990 that Ombuumbuu, situated some six kilometres from Ruacana, gets a stable clean water supply.

The community previously used traditional water sources before the government, through Shintama’s office, earlier this year constructed the solar energy-powered borehole worth N.dollars 249 000.

“Nations are developed by healthy people, hence our government is striving to ensure its people are provided with clean water in order to have a healthy living,” Shintama said while handing over the infrastructure.

He urged members of the community to form a water committee to ensure proper management of the borehole.

Although the community appreciates the installation of the borehole, some members accused the government of taking too long to bring development to their area.

“It took 30 years for the government to provide us with clean water and we wonder how many years it will take for it to attend to our other needs,” one of the community members, Titus Mbwale, said.

The Ombuumbuu community also appealed to the government to provide an access road to their area and establish an outreach centre for social grant payments at the village.

Ombarundu, Otjovanatje and Onamatanga are some of the villages that also do not have access to clean water at Ruacana.

Source: Namibia Press Agency