The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has announced that new cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) were detected in the Oshana and Oshikoto regions.

It said in a statement the cases were detected at the Okadhiya village crush-pen in the Oshana region’s Okatjali Constituency on 06 January and at the Ombambi village crush-pen in the Okongo Constituency of Ohangwena on 28 December.

In line with the Animal Health Act, Act 1 of 2011, both the Okatjali and Okongo constituencies have been declared infected areas.

The statement said the Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati and Kunene regions which are part of the FMD protection zone have been declared Disease Management Areas (DMAs).

The ministry has instituted FMD control measures which include complete movement restriction of all live cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs and wild animals within and out of DMAs with immediate effect.

The movement of other potentially infectious commodities such as hides, skins, game trophies and plant materials out of DMAs has also been halted until further notice.

“All previously issued permits into, within and out of the whole DMAs are hereby cancelled,” the statement read.

To enforce movement restrictions, roadblocks have been set up at strategic points and patrol teams have been deployed within the DMAs. Furthermore, FMD surveillance aimed at establishing the extent of the outbreak in all five regions has been intensified.

“Farmers are urged to take their animals for disease surveillance and vaccination to the designated crush-pens,” the ministry said.

However, raw meat and other animal products from the FMD-free zone and from the export abattoir in Zambezi into the FMD protection zone are permitted.

The ministry also announced that the FMD outbreak detected earlier in the Kavango East, Kavango West and Oshikoto regions is ongoing and all control measures instituted are still applicable.

The statement said all suspected FMD cases should be reported to the nearest State veterinary offices as soon as possible in order to contain the disease.

Source: Namibia Press Agency