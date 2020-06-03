New National Disability Council board inaugurated

Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka, on Wednesday inaugurated new members who will serve on the National Disability Council board for three years effective from 01 June 2020.

The inauguration took place at the After School Center in Windhoek Gysblock where the minister said, the members are careful selected in line with the National Disability Council Act number 26 of 2004, and they are expected to achieve the national and international agenda that will make an impact and improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

She said some of the members are experiencing challenges that persons with disabilities are facing on a daily basis, as some of them are also living with disabilities and some are involved in awareness campaigns. Therefore they are expected to advocate for the rights of people living with disabilities.

“Human rights and social justice are fundamental principles guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia. Without these two principles, becoming an inclusive society will remain a pipe-dream,” said Sioka.

She added that the constitution guarantees that everyone is equal before the law and no one should be subjected to discrimination. Therefore persons with disabilities have the right to live in dignity and it should be respected by everyone.

Acting Director of the National Disability Council Meliherius Haukambe, who also spoke at the same occasion said, the council is faced with various challenges ranging from inadequate funding, lack of sufficient skilled manpower. And the meagre resources availed to them has forced the council to do more with less in order to achieve its mandate.

The 13 new members are Regina Haufiku, valentina Mulongeni, Edward Elifas, Libonina Rosco Nawa, Utarera Kandjou, Katrina Iiyambo, Walde Werner, Joseph Paulus, Mirjam Sam, Martin Tjivena, Beverly Somses, Kariiwe Kazonganga and Tuhafeni Shikomba, they are yet to elect chairperson and deputy chairperson.

Source: Namibia Press Agency