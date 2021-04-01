New TCN board members appointed

Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa on Wednesday announced the new board members of the Transport Commission of Namibia (TCN).

The minister in the National Assembly said James William has been appointed as TCN board chairperson and Yolanda Itamba as vice-chairperson. The ordinary members are Johannes Hikusho, Dr Helvi Petrus and Jose Shipepe.

“All five members were retrospectively appointed from 01 September 2020 to 31 August 2025,” said Mutorwa.

William replaces Rachel Nathaniel-Koch who was initially appointed as the TCN board chairperson in September 2020. Her appointment was recalled after issues were detected during the gazetting process when the names of the previously appointed board members were submitted to the Directorate of Legislative Drafting within the Ministry of Justice.

Source: Namibia Press Agency