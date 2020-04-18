Newly-appointed ||Kharas Governor has called on all stakeholders in the region to work as a team

The newly-appointed ||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick has called on all stakeholders in the region to work as a team as the region continues to fight the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Frederick who made the call at a stakeholder meeting here on Friday said each and every sector or entity must present examples of solutions to challenges experienced, so that entities can learn from one another since they all have a common enemy, COVID-19.

As key role players, the region should work as a team to resolve any problematic occurrence of whatsoever nature which might be a stumbling block in our quest for a victory over COVID-19, she said.

The meeting was called to update the new governor on the readiness of the region toward the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the meeting, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo warned the public that the police will not tolerate unnecessary movement during the country’s lockdown as from Friday midnight.

Source: Namibia Press Agency