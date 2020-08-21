NFA accused of selecting ghost academy for FIFA Academy Analysis Project

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has been accused of selecting a non-existent football academy called Rundu Excellent Football Academy (REFA) in the Kavango East Region to form part of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Academy Analysis Project.

The academy will form part of 13 academies countrywide that were chosen by NFA to be part of FIFA’s High-Performance Project Academy Analysis.

On 20 June 2020, a local panel of football administrators from the NFA came together to shortlist 13 academies that were supposed to be recommended by various regional chairpersons.

Julius Simbombo, founder of Rundu-based Buffalo Horns Football Academy (BHFA) that has been in existence since 2014, told Nampa he was disappointed in the selection process and the people entrusted to identify academies in the regions.

Simbombo charged that the chosen academy does not exist, has no players, nor was it seen training in Rundu or competing with other academies.

“It only exists on paper,” he said.

Simbombo said they never got any feedback from the NFA head office after submitting their application, only to learn “that a certain academy that never existed was given the privilege to be part of the programme”.

Simbombo added that BHFA and Hope Football Academy (HFA) have been the only recognised academies and feeders of the Kavango East regional teams with players.

NFA Kavango East regional chairperson, Raphael Kamuyoyo corroborated to Nampa on Wednesday that he only knows of two academies in Rundu, BHFA and HFA, adding that the information about the FIFA programme did not go through his office.

Kamuyoyo said he consulted NFA’s acting secretary-general (SG) Franco Cosmos on the matter, who told him that communication about the programme should have come from the acting technical director, Jacqueline Shipanga.

REFA is under the chairmanship of Fortunato Jacob Manela and was registered by Paul Mallembu, the current Under-17 and 20 national team head coach.

It is alleged that Mallembu was contacted by Shipanga to identify academies for the project and submit these to NFA by 17 July 2020.

However, it is claimed, instead of submitting existing academies, Mallembu registered his academy and appointed Manela as its founding chairperson, and appointed himself as the technical director and director of football.

Shipanga had advised the coaches to register with the regional structure first before their application is considered.

“Colleagues, share this with your colleagues in the regions. Please try to be genuine since proof of our academy structures, players, coaches and even training sessions will be shared online,” read a WhatsApp message Shipanga sent to Mallembu.

Shipanga, when contacted for comment confirmed that she indeed approached Mallembu and regional chairpersons in the regions informing them of such developments, noting that for her, it is common practice to contact Mallembu regarding technical issues.

Approached on Wednesday, Mallembu said his academy, REFA, did exist, adding it was first registered as Millennium Park Football Academy before being renamed.

He said after Shipanga consulted him to identify academies in the region for the FIFA project, he provided the information to the two owners of Buffalo Horns and Hope football academies.

Source: Namibia Press Agency