NFA condemns Newspaper report on CHAN Final

The Namibia Football Association condemns the report that appeared in the Namibian Sun newspaper dated 19 March 2020 and titled, Namibia U-turns on CHAN withdrawal.

The NFA on Tuesday morning informed the nation through a press release that they are withdrawing the Brave Warriors from the 2020 African Nations Championship( CHAN) Finals that were to be held in Cameroon from 04 -25 April 2020.

The NFA decision was based on various directives from government, CAF and FIFA due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Acting Secretary General of the Namibia Football Association Franco Cosmos express dismay at the report in the Namibian Sun newspaper.

” We find the Namibian Sun report malicious and set to mislead because our withdrawal was based on dates at hand 04-25 April. And now with the finals postponed indefinitely, surely like we said in our earlier press release, going forward, we shall continue to liaise with let stakeholders in assessing the situation. So there is no u turn here”, Cosmos explains.

Cosmos calls on the reporters to remain objective and careful with their reports that has the potential to cause panic and confusion.

” The coronavirus is an international and national emergency and we don’t operate in isolation and we guided by various circumstances and this should be same to reporters as well. The same message sent out cannot be told differently, it does not make a sense.”

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)