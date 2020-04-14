NFA exco to meet Sport Minister

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) will meet the Minister of Youth and Sports to pave way for a mutual working relationship while working on modalities with regard to the three cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The meeting slated for Thursday in Windhoek will see the newly elected executive committee meet newly appointed Agnes Tjongarero for the first time after their election.

NFA President Ranga Haikali on Easter Sunday revealed that the football controlling body was invited by Tjongarero and her deputy Emma Kantema-Gaomas for a consultative meeting.

“We are pleased to share that both the Minister and Deputy are not new to Sports and Football in particular. Through the Namibia Sports Commission we will continue to work with all our Stakeholders for the development of our beloved sport – football”, Haikali stated.

Haikali further said, in line with the measure taken to combat COVID-19, the exco will be represented by members in Windhoek.

“We have to abide and that is why we can only go with the Executive Committee members who are in Khomas now. We are losing much time to this pandemic, but we need to recognise its effects and act responsibly and do what is possible given the circumstances. We further commend the gesture of the Ministry and urge you all to support the efforts of the Minister in this regard” Haikali said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency