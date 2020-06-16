NFA, NSC to pay athletes and officials

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) and The Namibia Sport Commission has promised to settle its dues with athletes, officials and coaches within a space of a month.

The NFA is at loggerheads with former and current staff members of the national men’s team over unpaid fees while the NSC is still to reward athletes who won silverwares at different competitions since August 2019.

A technical team that consists of 11 members is allegedly owed money by the Football Association (FA) for different competitions such as the 2017 and 2018 Cosafa Cup tournaments, the 2018 Chan tournament, the 2019 African Nations Cup (AFCON) finals and the Afcon preparation friendly match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates early in 2019.

The technical team claims to be owed N.dollars 3,3 million by the NFA.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Franco Cosmos the NFA acting secretary general said they are busy making plans to settle the amounts owed to the technical team members.

“All the technical members who are owed money for their participation at the African Cup of nations will be paid out towards the end of this month (June),” he said.

Meanwhile the NSC, Chief Administrator Freddy Simata Mwiya told this agency on Tuesday that payment for athletes who won silverware in 2019 at the Africa Games, World Athletics Championships and The World Para Athletics Championships will be settled before August.

“We received N.dollars 10 million this year but rewarding of athletes is not in this budget, we have to wait as we are still busy consulting the ministry. We reminded them (ministry) of that shortfall which has to be made available so we pay these athletes,” Mwiya said.

The chief administrator added that he has engaged the acting Executive Director of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service about the N.dollars 910 000 which is owed to athletes and coaches.

“The money which we got from the ministry will be used for operations as well as assisting some of the codes like wrestling, netball, paralympics, cycling and athletics who will be housed at the offices we have allocated to them in paying for airtimes and water bills,” he said.

Mwiya said the money received this year is an improvement from what they got last year but it’s still not enough to support federations with their operational funds.

