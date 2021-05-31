NFA to engage govt on COVID-19 measures that prevent contact sport

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including the government, to find a way to continue with football action amid COVID-19 regulations that prohibit contact sport for the month of June 2021.

NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos said this in a media statement on Monday, after government banned contact sport for one month in efforts to minimise the further spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Minister of Health and Social Service Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, contact sports will be put on hold until the end of June, while public gatherings were reduced to 50 people per gathering.

Cosmos said the association has decided to consult government and other partners to find a way to allow football to continue.

“We have the transitional season underway and it is very advanced, and we also have the MTC NFA Cup that has progressed and it will be a blow for the projects and the players if we have to stop now. Therefore, we are engaging government to see what possible solution we can have while being mindful of the seriousness of COVID-19,” said Cosmos.

He stated that Namibia National Olympics Committee President, Abner Xoagub, is the official assigned to lead football matters in engaging government.

Cosmos added that they will revert back to stakeholders as soon as the engagements are finalised on the way forward but for now, people should observe the protocols in place and play their part in controlling COVID-19.

Source: Namibia Press Agency