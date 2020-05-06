NFCPT donates food to the vulnerable at Walvis Bay

The Mayor of Walvis Bay Immanuel Wilfried received donations of food and toiletries intended for 373 vulnerable families from the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) valued at around N.dollar 200 000 in Walvis Bay.

Speaking at the event of the handover of the donations on Wednesday, Wilfried applauded the NFCPT for their effort in contributing to the needy and vulnerable.

“These parcels will go a long way in assisting families who have been negatively affected by regulations introduced during the lock down period, he said.

He noted that although the government and the municipality have assisted the distribution of food to vulnerable communities, they cannot do it alone and assistance from institutions such as the NFCPT will compliment their efforts.

The mayor said that although the effects of the pandemic are undeniable, we live in a kind hearted society and charity will abound in times of hardship.

“We would like to reassure the NFCPT that the parcels we received today will reach those that need it the most,” Wilfried said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NFCPT Victor Pea said that the donation will be facilitated by the Municipality of Walvis Bay.

“We are not donating because he have plenty, we saw a need to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate,” Pea said.

He said that the donations will afford families to put food on the table as most of the economic activities are resuming.

“I like to thank the office of the mayor for mobilising the business community and general public for making a contribution to assist the most vulnerable members of the community,” Pea noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency