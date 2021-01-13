Omaheke Governor, Pijoo Nganate, has said the double digit number of positive COVID-19 cases observed in the

region over the past weeks raises alarm and worry that COVID-19 protocols are not being adhered to in the region.

In a recent interview with Nampa, Nganate said he believes the increase in the number of cases recorded in the region over the festive season is as

a result of non-adherence of COVID-19 preventative protocols, especially at crowded places and large gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

“Large gatherings such as weddings, birthdays and funerals, coupled with the non-adherence to wearing of masks, proper sanitation of hands as well

as social distancing compromises the efforts of government and front line workers,” he said.

In addition, the governor also expressed concern over the absence of an intensive care unit in the region, saying this leaves the region in a

vulnerable state.

Nganate expressed similar concerns last year during a Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) meeting held in Gobabis, where

he suggested that the region start preparing for an ICU facility to ensure that no human life is lost due to COVID-19 or any future life-threatening

outbreaks.

Nonetheless, the governor told Nampa that great work is being done to ensure that the region has a public ICU facility, noting that this will benefit the

region.

“We are building the ship as it sails and redefining how service is delivered,” said Nganate.

On his part, Omaheke Regional Director of Health and Social Services Jeremiah Shikulo said the region is handling the cases with an eight-bed

isolation facility, which was constructed at the old Gobabis Hospital last year and a 23-room non-health isolation and quarantine facility at the

Kalahari

Convention Centre in Gobabis and another ten rooms at Omara Guest House, which are also used for isolation and quarantine purposes.

Shikulo further concurred that the region does not have an intensive care unit, however pointing out that it has a high care unit.

By Tuesday 12 January 2021, Omaheke had 356 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 49 were active cases, 295 recoveries and 12 COVID-19

deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency