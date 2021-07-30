Nganate delivers second SORA

Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate on Friday delivered his second State of the Region Address (SORA), held under the theme ‘Growing Omaheke through innovation and enhancement of her agro-value chain potential!’.

The governor said the theme is so because these are promises and obligations which were not fulfilled, adding that the cries of the people of Omaheke are not too far-fetched as they are mere basics to which these individuals are entitled.

“As leaders of this region, we should note that the clock is ticking, we should provide these basics as this will undoubtedly restore the dignity of our people and give them a sense of direction,” he said.

The governor in his statement which detailed the successes and failures of the region expressed disappointment at the pace at which land delivery and servicing is happening in his region saying the council must recognise that the current model of servicing land perpetuates inequality and does not address the core issue of land delivery.

“Council was allocated N.dollars 2.5 million by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for the Build Together programme which will benefit 32 beneficiaries in Gobabis; it is however disappointing that up to now no single house was built by the municipality nor by the regional council,” said Nganate.

According to him, too much land is allocated to developers yet people are still without land.

He called on the council to cease the outright sale of land to developers for housing and alternatively divert the focus to enable Council to get involved in servicing land and as a result control land prices and deliver cheaper plots to residents.

“The region boasts youth who have the skills, knowledge and competencies to service land, the municipality and regional council must capacitate these young people to service their own land. This will drastically reduce the cost of land,” he said.

Nganate, who also centred his statement around the youth unemployment issue in the region said youth unemployment in Omaheke remains alarmingly high, noting it requires more from the regional leadership.

“The youth are a resource because they have innovative ideas, all they need is support to commercialise those ideas,” said Nganate.

Source: Namibia Press Agency