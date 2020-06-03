Nghipunya appears in court on culpable homicide charge

The suspended chief executive officer of the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) Mike Nghipunya on Wednesday made a first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on a charge of culpable homicide.

Nghipunya is also facing charges of reckless and negligent driving a motor vehicle as well as another charge of failing to report the occurrence of an accident within a period of 24 hours to the law-enforcement agencies.

The said accident in which a person allegedly lost life happened way back in 2017.

Nghipunya appeared on Wednesday before Windhoek Sebby Venatius Alweendo and his alleged culpable homicide case was postponed to 24 November 2020 for the purposes of plea and trial.

Public Prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma represented the prosecution on Wednesday.

Nghipunya is free on warning in this case and his warning was extended until his next court appearance on 24 November 2020.

In addition, Nghipunya is one the 10 accused persons arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Nghipunya’s Fishrot co-accused include former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Tamson Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo.

Other three are Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force Reserve Unit.

Nghipunya was arrested in February 2020 for also allegedly receiving bribes in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Icelandic fishing company Samherji.

