Nghitumbwa and Ndjolonimus dazzle at Ramatex

Fillipus ‘Energy’ Nghitumbwa retained his World Boxing Organisation Super Bantamweight Title when he stopped South Africa’s Sabelo Ngebinyange in the 11th round at Ramatex in Windhoek on Saturday evening.

The two boxers had gone toe to toe from the opening round, exchanging blows, with Nghitumbwa inflicting serious damage to Ngebinyange’s right eye in the ninth round.

The South African was knocked down at the end of the ninth round before being severely punished with body shots in the 10th round.

Sensing that his opponent was hurt, Nghitumbwa landed several shots to the South African boxers’ rib cage area, leading to his corner throwing in the towel to protect their boxer from further injury in the 11th round.

The victory saw Energy improve his record to 17 fights, 16 wins and one defeat while Ngebinyange suffered his sixth loss from 21 fights with 15 victories.

In the supporting bout, Paulinus ‘John John’ Ndjolonimus scored a devastating seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Delali Miledzi from Ghana via a powerful left hook three seconds from the end of the round.

The West African Super Middleweight Champion had shown good boxing skills and intelligent ring movement before falling onto the left hook shot as he was trying to land a punch on the Namibian.

The Ghanaian boxer was left needing medical attention and was immediately rushed to the hospital for a routine check-up following his knockout.

The victory saw Ndjolonimus retain his WBO Africa Super middleweight title and improve his record to 15 victories from 15 matches.

It was Miledzi’s first defeat.

In other matches, Namibia’s Charles Shinima accounted for Nigeria’s Tiwo Olowu via a seventh TKO, with the visitor refusing to come out from his corner after six rounds of battering.

Mateus Heita beat Hassan Milanzi of Zimbabwe in the sixth round via a TKO, but the Namibian lost his titles because he failed the weigh-in on Friday as their WBO and World Boxing Association Africa Super bantamweight fight was reduced to a non-title fight.

The fight between Max Ipinge and Shipau Dicor could not take place as the latter also failed the weigh-in, coming onto the scales more than 10 kilograms underweight.

Other fights saw Margret Nepembe beat Onesmus Nekundi via a split decision, while Tobias Iipinge lost to Fredrick Ngutenanye.

Sam Mathews beat Silas Shangadjua and Joseph Hihangwa lost to Andreas Shikongo.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency