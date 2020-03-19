NHS advices flood prone areas to activate flood mitigations

The Namibian Hydrological Service (NHS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry says contingency planning for flood mitigation and recovery must be activated in Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, and the Zambezi Regions.

NHS said this in its daily flood bulletin availed to the media on Thursday saying that planning for flood mitigation and recovery in those regions should be activated.

The bulletin further warned communities living in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures since the water levels at the northern border Cuvelai lishanas (flood plains) such as Shanalumono, Shahaingu and Engela continue to rise and are currently at 1.11 metres (m), 0.76 m and 0.51 m respectively.

This was according to the satellite images which has shown that over the past 24 hours, good rains were received over the north-western parts of the country and the southern parts of Angola.

According to the readings from the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), the levels are falling at Chavuma and Lukulu. However floodwaters will continue rising at Katima Mulilo over the next few days,” reads the bulletin.

In addition, the bulletin also indicated that the Zambezi River continue to rise at Katima Mulilo and it is currently at 6.70 m while at Chobe water villa on the Chobe river also continue to rise rapidly and it was recorded at 4.71m, Thursday morning.

In regards to the Kavango River, the bulletin shoows that the water level in the Kavango River at Rundu and Nkurenkuru continue to drop recording 6.47 m and 3.23 m respectively.

