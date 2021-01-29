Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama met with President Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday to seek support for their candidature to the African Union (AU) peacekeeping top position.

Nigeria’s candidate Bankole Adeoye, who is the former Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU is vying for the AU’s position of Commissioner for political affairs, peace and security at the AU Commission elections slated for 07 February as part of its (AU) 34th virtual assembly of heads of state and government.

Briefing the media following a closed-door meeting with Geingob, Onyeama said Nigeria is reaching out to its key allies to assist their candidate win the position.

“Our president wanted us to reach out to what he considers as key countries and allies of Nigeria and Namibia is one of them. So he asked me to come here to deliver the massage hoping that he can get the support of the government of Namibia for our candidate to succeed for this position,” he said.

Onyeama said Nigeria considers Namibia as it is among countries on the continent with influential leaders. According to him, while the country is small in population, President Geingob is one of the most respected heads of states on the continent whose views are listened to by other countries and as such an important ally for Nigeria to have on the side.

He further noted that the position of peace and security and security is dealing with one of the key issues that the AU has been working hard on namely, silencing the guns and ending violence on the continent as violence still hinders the progress and development of the content.

‘We believe that as a continent, with the African free trade area and the integration process of the AU, it is really important that we all not just work together but that we have a team managing the secretariat of the AU that would be able to achieve all the objectives and goals of the organisation,’ he said.

Presidential Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari said Geingob has taken note of the request which would be processed including the fact that a big country like Nigeria chose Namibia as the first point of call and will communicate to proper channels once the President has taken a decision.

