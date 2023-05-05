Nigeria working towards ensuring world class healthcare system – Official

The Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs Maureen Allagoa, says Nigeria is working towards ensuring that the nation’s healthcare system meets the global standards.

Allagoa made this known at the 2nd Board/Management Retreat of ProHealth Limited HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation), organised by the NSITF management on Friday at Gora village in Nasarawa State.

The retreat was for the orientation of the newly appointed Directors of Pro Health HMO Limited and management of NSITF.

The retreat has as theme, ‘Nigeria health insurance ecosystem: the place of ProHealth HMO limited’.

It is aimed at re-strategising and repositioning the health sector for better performance and provision of qualitative service delivery to the enrolees.

“You can’t talk about the history and growth of health insurance in Nigeria without the mention of Pro health HMO.

“The importance of health insurance in Nigeria can never be over emphasised as it cushions the potential negative impacts of the persistent under funding in the health sector.

“It provides financial risk protection for Nigerians by ensuring the availability of pool of funds for the provision of their healthcare needs, ” she said.

Also, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige said the retreat was a unique opportunity for the stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the Nigerian Health Insurance sector, with a particular focus on the role of ProHealth HMO Limited.

Represented by Chief Emmanuel Nwosu, Ngige said Nigerian healthcare sector had faced numerous challenges over the years, including inadequate funding, low insurance penetration and inadequate infrastructure.

Ngige said: “These challenges have made it difficult for many Nigerians to access affordable and quality healthcare services.

“However, the emergence of HMO like ProHealth has played a crucial role in bridging this gap.”

According to him, the firm has been at the forefront of providing access to quality healthcare services for Nigerians by partnering with healthcare providers to provide affordable healthcare services to its enrolees.

Earlier, Prof. Gabriel Okenwa, Chairman, Board of Directors ProHealth Ltd, said that Nigerians deserved the provision of efficient healthcare system with modern healthcare facilities.

Doing so, he said, required enormous capital and resources which could only be achieved through ‘Social Security’.

“Looking at section 17 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended, adequate health and medical facilities for Nigerian are guaranteed in the constitution .

“The only way to raise these laudable objectives is through social security and you know Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund is the parent company of ProHealth HMO in Nigeria.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria