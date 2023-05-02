Nigerian army moves to support FG’s food security policy

The Nigerian Army says it has taken steps to boost poultry and other agricultural activities as part of effort to key into the Federal Government’s food security policy.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the opening of a 3-Day Poultry Management Workshop organised by the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFARL).

Yahaya, represented at the workshop with the theme, “Gaining an Edge in Poultry Management” by the Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, said that NAFARL was established to spearhead the Nigerian army’s involvement in the federal government agricultural programmes and expose it to agriculture and its full value chain.

The COAS said that the workshop was organised to rekindle the effort of the Nigerian Army at providing viable and sustainable agricultural programmes and ventures through effective farming and ranching.

He added that it was also aimed at showcasing poultry business in the army as one of the quick impact projects and to address the economic challenges facing the country.

“Since my assumption of office as the COAS, NAFARL has recorded tremendous successes and achievements in the provision of basic food items as well as Research and Development into modern farming and ranching techniques.

“These achievements when impacted into the participants would support my Vision, which is “To Build a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Mission within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

“I have given this Workshop top priority as it has the potential to greatly assist in capacity building of personnel towards effectively contributing towards the federal government agricultural revolution with the aim of ensuring food security.

“I strongly hope that NAFARL would showcase the effort of the Nigerian Army in contributing to economic growth through non-kinetic approach,” he said.

Yahaya said the contents of the workshop would broaden the horizon and further stimulate the appetite of participants in contemporary poultry business and agricultural global trends.

He said that it would also provide a forum to prepare both serving participants and others about to exiting the service, for life in retirement through participation in agricultural activities and its numeral value chain.

The Executive Director, NAFARL, Maj.-Gen. Mike Durowaiye, said the workshop was one of the quick impact projects to address some of the economic challenges facing the personnel.

Durowaiye said the event would also assist in capacity building of personnel towards venturing into poultry business.

“As a tool for self-sustaining and mitigating unemployment and food challenges in the Nigerian army, I also hope this workshop will broaden the horizon and further stimulate the appetite of participants in contemporary poultry management practices.

“The theme Getting an Edge in Poultry Business is in a tandem with one of the objectives of NAFARL which is to contribute to National Gross Domestic Products (GDP) through agricultural best practices.

“Thus, this workshop will provide the forum to prepare both serving participants and others about to exit the service for life in retirement through participation in agricultural activities and its numerous value chains.

“ It is expected that participants will use the unique opportunities of interaction provided by the workshop to rekindle our passion for improved food production and its commercial benefits,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria