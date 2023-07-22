Nigerians in diaspora donate blood pressure monitors to Abuja hospital

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO)-Europe has donated 12 blood pressure monitors to the General Hospital, Wuse in Abuja.

The Chairman of the group, Dr Bashir Obasekola, while handing over the equipment, in Abuja on Friday, said that the gesture was under the organisation’s project tagged, “A Week in Nigeria”.

Obasekola explained that the organisation, with members across Europe, including medical practitioners working in the United Kingdom, Italy, Island, Spain, and other European countries, were on a solidarity visit to Nigeria.

He said that the donation was to support the hospital to deliver quality services, particularly by addressing the lack of adequate equipment and awareness on blood pressure management.

He said that the team was in the hospital to donate the devices and demonstrate how it should be used.

This, he said, was key, adding that a lot could go wrong when people do not manage their blood pressure properly.

“We know that the medical sector in Nigeria is faced with many challenges, not only because of brain drain, but also because of the lack of adequate equipment and enabling environment.

“We know how the medical sector works in developed countries and felt the need to support our dear country to improve the quality of healthcare services,” the chairman said.

Responding, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Sa’ad Idris, commended the group for returning home to give back to the society.

Idris described the hospital, with the biggest and largest Dialysis Unit as “one of the best” in the Federal Capital Territory.

He disclosed that the dialysis unit was donated by the Redeemed Church Of God, along with a Water Treatment Plant and a generator, estimated at over N200 million.

The medical director also lauded the support of the FCT Administration, particularly the designation of the hospital as a Teaching Hospital in conjunction with Nile University, Abuja.

Also, Mrs Sarah Areo, Director and Desk Officer, FCT Diaspora, commended NIDO-Europe for the support and for choosing to identify with their fatherland.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria