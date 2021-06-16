Nikkiso Cryogenic Services Announces Asas Aljood (Saudi Arabia) to Become the Authorized Service Provider

TEMECULA, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce they have signed an agreement for Asas Aljood to become the Authorized Service Provider for Nikkiso Cryogenic Services (NCS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the growth of the Middle East market, this agreement allows the Group to extend their regional presence for the industrial gases, hydrogen, natural gas processing and petrochemical industries. Beginning July 1, 2021, Asas Aljood will utilize their local workshops to offer aftermarket service and support for both pumps and turbo expanders including packaging, repairs, spare parts and field service.

Based in Dammam, Asas Aljood will serve to strengthen our existing regional presence in addition to the Group’s Middle East operation in Sharjah (UAE).

“The newly formed partnership with Nikkiso and Asas Aljood gives us strong regional presence in Saudi Arabia and strengthens our ability to better serve the Middle East markets,” according to Jim Estes, President, Nikkiso Cryogenic Services. “I am looking forward to continuing to provide Nikkiso’s customers top quality service and support by eliminating costly downtime to their operations and processes.”

Asas Aljood is a leading provider of support and maintenance services in the oil & gas, petrochemical and energy industries, among others.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

