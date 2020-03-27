Nine people die in two accidents on Okahandja-Otjiwarongo road

Nine people are confirmed died in two separate road accidents that occurred Thursday night and in the early hours Friday morning on the B1 road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa in an interview on Friday that the first road accident occurred some 25 kilometres north of Okahandja at about 23h00 on Thursday night.

A pickup vehicle, mini-bus, truck and a sedan were involved, she said.

Mbeha added that a total of six people died in this first accident after a pickup vehicle that was travelling from Okahandja to Otjiwarongo collided with a mini-bus on a solid road marking white line which prohibits vehicles to overtake.

“Five people died on the spot, and one at the Okahandja State Hospital in this first accident,” she said.

The police officer further said the deceased are five-year-old boy, nine-year-old girl, 22-year-old female, 26-year-old woman, and a 67-year-old man who all died from the pickup.

A 32-year-old min-bus driver who was travelling from the direction of Otjiwarongo to Okahandja alone also died there, said Mbeha.

A woman whose age is unknown, survived the accident from the pickup.

The second road accident occurred some 35 kilometres north of Okahandja in the early hours of Friday morning at about 01h50 on the same B1 road, involving a pickup vehicle and a mini-truck which collided head on.

A three-month-old baby boy, 10-year-old boy and a 40-year-old male driver all perished in the accident from the pickup vehicle.

A 36-year-old mini-truck driver survived the collision.

It is alleged that the pickup vehicle was coming from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja, while the truck headed the opposite.

Mbeha said the close relatives of these nine deceased people in the two road accidents are yet to be informed.

“It is also still unclear to us as to how many people were involved in both accidents, and those that survived them as some of the injured occupants were taken to different hospitals in Okahandja and Windhoek before the police arrived at the accidents,” she said.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency