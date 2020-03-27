Nine people died in two separate accidents that occurred yesterday night and in the early hours of today on the B1 road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa in an interview the first accident occurred some 25 kilometres north of Okahandja around 23h00 on Thursday night.

It involved a pick-up, mini-bus, truck and a sedan and claimed six lives, she said.

Mbeha added that the pick-up that was travelling from Okahandja to Otjiwarongo collided with a mini-bus on a solid white line, which prohibits vehicles from overtaking.

Five people died on the spot and one at the Okahandja State Hospital, she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency