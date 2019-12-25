Nine people involved in accident at Ohakwenyanga

A case of Reckless and or Negligent driving was opened on Wednesday at Ohakwenyanga village in an accident involving Two vehicles around 01h00 on the main road between Onwediva and Ondangwa.

A crime report issued on Wednesday by the Namibian Police Force said one of the vehicles in the accident a red Suzuki sedan collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle a blue fiat pickup.

It is alleged that the Suzuki was traveling from Ongwediva towards Ondangwa while the Fiat pickup was driving in the opposite direction.

According to the report, there were three occupants in the Suzuki and six passengers in the Fiat, all occupants were taken for treatment, their condition was stable.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency