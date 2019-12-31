A nine-year-old boy died after allegedly eating fruit from a thorn tree on Sunday at Farm Mondesire in the Otjiwarongo district.

In a weekend crime report issued to this agency yesterday, Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased and his friend ate the fruit from the tree around 13h00.

The 10-year-old friend who survived was taken to Otjiwarongo State Hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased was identified as Awene Simon and his next of kin are informed.

Samples of the tree were collected for analysis as part of the police investigation.

