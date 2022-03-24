NIPDB expecting to announce MoUs as part of KPIs

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) said as one of the key performance indicators (KPIs) it is expecting to announce a few memorandum of understandings as deliverables from the Namibia Investment Summit.

NIPDB indicated this in its concept note issued by its corporate communications department on Tuesday, ahead of the Namibia Investment Summit held on the periphery of Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

“Other KPIs expected as deliverables are to secure market access for Namibian products and to increase awareness of Namibia as a brand,” it said.

NIPDB is also expecting to have increased awareness of the country’s policy and regulatory environment to provide certainty and predictability to the investors.

The one-day investment summit is held under the theme; ‘Advancing Sustainable Investments for a Diversified Export-Driven Economy.’

The objective of the investment summit is to leverage investor testimonials to build trust relationships with potential investors from all over the world.

In order to achieve its KPIs, NIPDB selected five sectors namely renewable energy, mining, tourism, education and trade investment for promotion at the Namibian Pavilion during the expo.

For lead generation and export promotion, sectors such as agribusiness, infrastructure, logistics, transport, tourism destination, renewable energy and mining were also identified.

According to NIPDB, the primary goal for this selection is to focus on value addition and value chain development geared to increase export diversification and new market penetration as opposed to traditional primary exports.

Meanwhile, to effectively target and mobilise high impact leads for participation in the summit, the NIPDB contracted a London-based public relations firm Invest Africa in February this year, due to the fact that NIPDB does not have the global business network and intermediary partnership to ensure a wide range of international investor participation.

NIPDB further noted that in addition to companies secured by NIPDB through various marketing channels, the Invest Africa team delivered 126 companies for participation at the Summit.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a world expo currently being hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, has close to 190 participating countries.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency