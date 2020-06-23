NNOC and BAS hosts Olympic Day Celebration

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in conjunction with the Basketball Arts School (BAS) joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Olympic Day.

The day which is celebrated all over the world on 23 June every year saw representatives from athletics, cycling and Paralympic receiving basketball training from BAS facilitators as well as engage in fun games in the capital on Tuesday.

In an interview with Nampa, NNOC secretary general Joan Smit said the purpose of celebrating this event is to motivate local athletes in realising the importance of participating in Olympic Games in the future.

“Due to the state of emergency regulations we had a small group of people who gathered at the BAS centre to celebrate the Olympic Day with different countries around the world as this year’s celebration was done at the same time. This year the day was celebrated with the moto #StayActive #StayStrong #StayHealthly,” she said.

Smit added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidents’ messages to the world should be seen as an encouragement for everyone to stay positive in this difficult time.

This year the IOC president Thomas Bach message to the Olympic family read the Olympic flame can be the light at the end of the dark tunnel that we all find ourselves in now. On Olympic Day, we are sending this Olympic message to everybody. Please stay strong, stay active, and stay healthy. In this Olympic spirit, I wish you all a wonderful Olympic Day 2020,’ read message.

The NNOC secretary general told this agency that in May this year they were supposed to celebrate their 30th anniversary but due to Covid-19 this did not happen.

“Our attention now turns to the Youth Commonwealth Games and the Olympics that will be held next year,” Smit said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency