NNOC grants Katusuva private school and gymnastics training scholarship

Stephanie Munageni Katusuva a 12 years old self-taught gymnast from Oshiteyi village in Omusati region became a recipient of a scholarship from the Olympic Solidarity through the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) on Friday.

The 12-year-old who gained popularity after a video of her performing for fellow learners at Ogongo Combined School went viral in February 2020 was a awarded a scholarship by the NNOC which will see her learning at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School and training at Windhoek Rhythmic Club.

Speaking during the announcement on Friday, Namibia Sports Commission, chairperson Joel Mateus said one needs certain factors to identify talent but in Stephanie’s case it was love at first sight in terms of sport as she is personally a talented young athlete.

“I got your video from a friend and all I will say is you are one day going to have your name in the Namibian sport books because your talent shows that as sport administrators we need to go deep down to the rural areas of Namibia to unearthed talent,” he said.

He added that Stephanie’s performance and hard work will get her to the top but her character will keep her there.

Neville Andre, vice president of Namibia Gymnastic Federation said Stephanie showed she has raw talent and as a federation they spoke to a number of clubs to come on board and help nurture her talent.

“Our goal as a federation is to take the game to the people so we can find more talent and as a federation we need to pull up our sleeves so we can find more talent in places where we think there is nothing,” said Andre.

Speaking at the same occasion Wietsa Snyman from the Windhoek Rhythmic Club said she saw a video of Stephanie doing a leg split which shows she is naturally talented because many gymnasts struggle to do splits in the beginning.

Her mother Loide Kangombe said, she has always wanted her daughter to study at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School but due to financial constraints she could not afford the fees but with this opportunity she is happy and hopeful her daughter will make the best out of this opportunity.

Source: Namibia Press Agency