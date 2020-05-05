No bail for alleged child pornographic accused

A Windhoek resident arrested over the weekend (on Friday- 01 May 2020) after he was allegedly involved in the production and sale of child pornographic materials on obscure internet websites known as the dark web, has been refused bail.

The accused- Johann Maree, 49- was refused bail when he made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court along Luderitz Street here on Tuesday afternoon.

Maree was refused bail after Public Prosecutor Bernadine Bertollini strongly objected against the granting of bail on the grounds of the serious nature of the charges the accused is facing and that it would not be in the interests of the public or the administration of justice to release him on bail at this stage while police investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

Other grounds for the refusal of bail are that the accused may abscond from Namibia to other countries because he has family members and relatives residing in both neighbouring South Africa and Australia.

Furthermore, it was also reported that about 14 victims are yet to be identified by the police investigating team.

According to the charge sheet, Maree is facing a total of 40 charges- namely eight (8) counts of rape involving minor children, eight (8) counts of indecent assault, eight (8) counts of immoral practices involving minor children, eight (8) of trafficking in persons as well as another eight (8) counts of allegedly using or forcing minor children to take in child pronographic activities.

Maree appeared in person today (Tuesday) with no legal representation.

His case was on Tuesday postponed to 28 August 2020, pending further police investigations into the matter and to allow him to apply to the Justice Ministry’s Directorate of Legal Aid for a State-funded defence lawyer.

Maree, besides allegedly selling and producing the child pornographic materials on the internet, it is also reported that he sustains himself by working as a freelance photographer who specialises in school photography and sport events at schools.

It is alleged that Maree had filmed an unspecified number of minor children engaging in sexual acts with each other as well as himself while sexually abusing boys between the ages of nine (9) and 17 before selling the materials to paedophiles on the internet dark websites.

About 20 of the suspect’s young victims have so far been identified by police detectives investigating the matter.

Maree appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Celma Ndapewa Amadhila when he was ordered to remain in police custody with no option to post bail.

He was arrested on Friday last week (01 May 2020) in Windhoek’s Cimbebasia residential area.

Source: Namibia Press Agency