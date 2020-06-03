No bail for Fishrot accused Ricardo Gustavo

Ricardo Gustavo, the former client director at Investec Management Namibia and one of the 10 arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal, was on Wednesday refused (denied) bail.

The 43-year-old Gustavo was denied bail in a judgement handed down by Windhoek Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni at the end of the accused’s formal bail application on Wednesday afternoon.

The court refused to release Gustavo on bail or grant him bail on the grounds that the alleged Fishrot accused may abscond from Namibia to other countries as he has family members and relatives living in Angola.

Other reasons for the refusal of bail are that the allegations against accused Gustavo are of a very serious nature and warrants a long direct custodial punishment (sentence) in case of conviction.

‘The amount of the missing money involved in this case is also significant high and, therefore, accused Ricardo Gustavo cannot be released on bail the present moment, ‘ said Shuuveni while ordering the dismissal of the formal bail application.

Gustavo has been kept in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility for about six months since arrest on 27 November 2019 with no option to post bail.

He was legally represented by Windhoek-based defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff who was acting on the instructions of the Justice Ministry’s Directorate of Legal Aid.

State Advocate Cliff Lutibezi appeared for the prosecution (State) during the hearing of the failed formal bail application.

Gustavo wanted to pay N.dollars 100 000 for bail and with strict bail conditions attached to it.

The case was, thereafter, postponed to 28 August 2020 for further police investigations.

Gustavo is charged in the alleged Fishrot corruption scandal alongside former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo.

The six men were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other four accused are suspended chief executive officer of the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) Mike Nghipunya, Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force Reserve Unit.

Van Wyk was arrested in December 2019 after he was allegedly caught trying to remove evidence from Shanghala’s house.

Both Iyambo and Kokule were arrested in January 2020 on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer involved in the investigations.

The first six men are being kept in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.

Van Wyk, Iyambo and Kokule are in police custody at the Seeis Police Station on the eastern outskirts of Windhoek.

Source: Namibia Press Agency